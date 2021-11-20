10,044 Shares in China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) Purchased by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Life Insurance during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in China Life Insurance by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 10,859 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in China Life Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in China Life Insurance by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in China Life Insurance by 130.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares during the period. 0.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th.

Shares of NYSE:LFC opened at $8.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.60 and a 200-day moving average of $9.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 9.05, a quick ratio of 20.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. China Life Insurance Company Limited has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $11.99.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $34.40 billion during the quarter. China Life Insurance had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 11.13%. On average, research analysts predict that China Life Insurance Company Limited will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

China Life Insurance Company Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

