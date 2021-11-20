10,565 Shares in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASAN. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Asana by 57.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 51,133 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Asana by 33.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,728 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Asana by 2.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 133,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in Asana in the first quarter worth $1,476,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Asana by 283.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 513,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,667,000 after purchasing an additional 379,485 shares during the period. 30.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASAN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Asana from $37.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Asana from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Asana from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Asana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.50.

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 13,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,391,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.06, for a total value of $2,360,848.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,013,915 shares of company stock valued at $99,636,500 and sold 112,440 shares valued at $11,977,706. 54.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Asana stock opened at $137.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Asana, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.46 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.80 and a beta of 0.55.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.26 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 288.11% and a negative net margin of 89.91%. Asana’s revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

