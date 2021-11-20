10,778 Shares in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Acquired by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 51.9% during the third quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of ISTB stock opened at $50.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.16. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.57 and a fifty-two week high of $51.71.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.