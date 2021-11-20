$11.65 Million in Sales Expected for NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) will announce sales of $11.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for NeoGames’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.10 million and the lowest is $11.20 million. NeoGames reported sales of $14.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGames will report full year sales of $49.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $48.90 million to $50.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $50.25 million, with estimates ranging from $47.30 million to $53.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NeoGames.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 million. NeoGames had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 20.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NeoGames has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

NASDAQ NGMS traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $36.94. 85,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,469. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.53 million and a P/E ratio of 90.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NeoGames has a fifty-two week low of $18.67 and a fifty-two week high of $73.54.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGMS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in NeoGames by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in NeoGames during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in NeoGames by 131.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

