$133.30 Million in Sales Expected for QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) to post $133.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $133.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $133.20 million. QuinStreet posted sales of $134.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full-year sales of $656.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $652.71 million to $659.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $730.41 million, with estimates ranging from $713.80 million to $747.02 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for QuinStreet.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $159.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.99 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 2.07%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

QNST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered QuinStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $127,305.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robin Josephs sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $373,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,463.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,164 shares of company stock worth $2,395,997 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QNST. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,906,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,844,000 after buying an additional 180,160 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,267,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,717,000 after acquiring an additional 122,278 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in QuinStreet by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,670,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,609,000 after buying an additional 49,360 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in QuinStreet by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,529,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,989,000 after buying an additional 78,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,508,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,617,000 after purchasing an additional 123,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QNST stock opened at $16.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.86. The company has a market cap of $894.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.70 and a beta of 0.73. QuinStreet has a 1-year low of $13.23 and a 1-year high of $25.99.

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

