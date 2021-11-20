15,266 Shares in Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZDGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Zedge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zedge by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 20,198 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Zedge by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zedge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Zedge by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 196,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 13,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ZDGE opened at $10.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.13 million, a PE ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.92. Zedge, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a current ratio of 5.58.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Zedge from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Zedge Profile

Zedge, Inc engages in the provision of content platforms for smart phone personalization. The firm enables its consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free ring tones, wallpapers, home screen widgets, app icons, and notification sounds. Its users can access content via smart phone app, called Zedge.

