$156.16 Million in Sales Expected for Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) will announce sales of $156.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Olaplex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $162.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $151.60 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Olaplex will report full-year sales of $588.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $583.40 million to $594.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $760.14 million, with estimates ranging from $730.60 million to $779.04 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Olaplex.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OLPX. Cowen began coverage on Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Olaplex in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Olaplex in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Olaplex in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Olaplex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.73.

In other Olaplex news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.97 per share, with a total value of $623,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth about $196,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Olaplex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Truxt Investmentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Olaplex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLPX traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.98. 2,487,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,791,826. Olaplex has a 52 week low of $22.84 and a 52 week high of $30.13.

About Olaplex

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

