$174.43 Million in Sales Expected for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) will report sales of $174.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $172.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $178.59 million. Alarm.com posted sales of $165.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Alarm.com will report full-year sales of $728.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $726.00 million to $732.27 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $790.72 million, with estimates ranging from $787.72 million to $793.95 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alarm.com.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Alarm.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.86.

ALRM stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,187. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.32 and its 200-day moving average is $83.07. Alarm.com has a 1 year low of $67.39 and a 1 year high of $108.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 7,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.66, for a total transaction of $667,205.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $139,177.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,778 shares of company stock valued at $6,345,719. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALRM. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 323,590.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,327,000 after acquiring an additional 297,703 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 173.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 17.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,232,000 after buying an additional 13,997 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alarm.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 38.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 282,727 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,422,000 after buying an additional 78,621 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

