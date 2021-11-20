$179.76 Million in Sales Expected for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) will report sales of $179.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $214.52 million and the lowest is $150.40 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors reported sales of $37.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 381.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full year sales of $519.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $485.70 million to $581.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $855.57 million, with estimates ranging from $712.11 million to $979.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.21). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 38.03%. The firm had revenue of $167.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 479.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

SHO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHO. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the second quarter worth about $47,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 203.7% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the third quarter worth about $81,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 583.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 17.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHO traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,625,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.17. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $13.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 1.29.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

