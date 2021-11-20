$2.24 Billion in Sales Expected for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) to post $2.24 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Celanese’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.05 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.43 billion. Celanese posted sales of $1.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Celanese will report full year sales of $8.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.31 billion to $8.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.69 billion to $9.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Celanese.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a return on equity of 42.83% and a net margin of 35.90%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Celanese from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.81.

In related news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $87,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,835,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,187,914,000 after purchasing an additional 212,420 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,677,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $860,642,000 after purchasing an additional 363,633 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,527,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $534,800,000 after purchasing an additional 477,620 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,097,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,995,000 after purchasing an additional 61,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Celanese by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,027,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,442,000 after buying an additional 101,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

CE opened at $165.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.72. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.26. Celanese has a 1 year low of $115.42 and a 1 year high of $174.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.03%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

