21,210 Shares in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Acquired by Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,324,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 4.9% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $470.82. 3,349,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,233,112. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $356.17 and a 52-week high of $472.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $451.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $439.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

