$22.95 Million in Sales Expected for bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) will post $22.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $40.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.00 million. bluebird bio reported sales of $10.71 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 114.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full-year sales of $45.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 million to $88.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $43.90 million, with estimates ranging from $3.20 million to $124.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for bluebird bio.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.07 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,610.78% and a negative return on equity of 76.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.94) earnings per share.

BLUE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in bluebird bio by 3,217.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in bluebird bio by 4,861.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 130.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

BLUE opened at $10.70 on Friday. bluebird bio has a 52-week low of $10.35 and a 52-week high of $53.68. The company has a market cap of $750.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.82.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

