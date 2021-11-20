$257.10 Million in Sales Expected for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) will report $257.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $260.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $254.20 million. Mueller Water Products reported sales of $237.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mueller Water Products.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $295.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.21 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on MWA shares. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

In related news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $78,111.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $83,973.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,595 shares of company stock worth $667,878. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MWA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,481,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,821,000 after acquiring an additional 165,793 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 4.4% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 13,298,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,396,000 after acquiring an additional 561,194 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,677,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,945,000 after acquiring an additional 91,699 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 1.3% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 8,942,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,948,000 after acquiring an additional 115,960 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 4.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,976,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,797,000 after acquiring an additional 344,203 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,338,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,497. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.34. Mueller Water Products has a 1 year low of $11.63 and a 1 year high of $17.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.73 and a 200 day moving average of $15.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.11%.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mueller Water Products (MWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.