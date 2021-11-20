$258.04 Million in Sales Expected for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) to announce sales of $258.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $215.60 million and the highest is $277.60 million. Six Flags Entertainment reported sales of $108.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 137.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Six Flags Entertainment.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.07 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 406.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.37) earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

SIX stock opened at $40.74 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1-year low of $29.52 and a 1-year high of $51.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.14 and a beta of 2.38.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.93 per share, with a total value of $8,586,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 67.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 40.9% during the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 23.7% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 4.1% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 8,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 3.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Six Flags Entertainment (SIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.