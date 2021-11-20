30,000 Shares in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth $2,328,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth $20,370,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth $1,070,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,820,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,550,000. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Doximity from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Doximity from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Doximity from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Doximity from $62.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Doximity from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.80.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCS opened at $61.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.76. Doximity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.17 and a fifty-two week high of $107.79.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

