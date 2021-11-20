$32.65 Million in Sales Expected for Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) to announce $32.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Harvard Bioscience’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.50 million and the highest is $32.80 million. Harvard Bioscience posted sales of $30.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will report full-year sales of $117.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $116.90 million to $118.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $127.10 million, with estimates ranging from $126.20 million to $128.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Harvard Bioscience.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 9.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBIO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,323 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 15,969 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 488.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,551 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Harvard Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 15.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HBIO opened at $7.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.52 and a 200 day moving average of $7.59. Harvard Bioscience has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $8.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.63 million, a P/E ratio of -148.80 and a beta of 1.74.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

