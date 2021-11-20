32,317 Shares in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG) Acquired by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $243,000.

NYSEARCA:TDVG opened at $34.21 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $26.99 and a 52 week high of $34.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.53.

