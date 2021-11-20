33,108 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Acquired by Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 33,108 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its position in AT&T by 36.0% during the second quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 4,411.8% during the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Argus cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

AT&T stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.13. 50,439,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,263,301. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.02 and a 200 day moving average of $27.85. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.96 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $172.29 billion, a PE ratio of 201.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

