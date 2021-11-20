3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lessened its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,600 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in 3M were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

NYSE MMM opened at $179.23 on Friday. 3M has a 52 week low of $163.38 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.49. The firm has a market cap of $103.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on 3M from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on 3M from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.08.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.