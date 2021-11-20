44,000 Shares in Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) Acquired by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATOS. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Atossa Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Atossa Therapeutics by 442.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 398,211 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Atossa Therapeutics by 1,258.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 145,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 134,927 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Atossa Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 455.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 53,872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATOS opened at $2.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $297.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.75. Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $9.80.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions. It offers ForeCYTE and ArgusCYTE diagnostic tests. The ForeCYTE Breast Health Test provides personalized information about the 10-year and lifetime risk of breast cancer for women between ages 18 and 65.

