$48.75 Million in Sales Expected for MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) will post $48.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $49.50 million and the lowest is $48.00 million. MidWestOne Financial Group posted sales of $49.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full year sales of $199.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $196.10 million to $202.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $198.25 million, with estimates ranging from $197.10 million to $199.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MidWestOne Financial Group.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 32.62%. The firm had revenue of $49.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.45 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MidWestOne Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOFG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 31.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 11,923 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $4,113,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $524,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $729,000. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MOFG traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.10. The company had a trading volume of 21,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,885. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.35. The stock has a market cap of $519.41 million, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. MidWestOne Financial Group has a one year low of $23.09 and a one year high of $34.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

