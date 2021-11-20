$5.34 Million in Sales Expected for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) will announce $5.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.46 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.22 million. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment reported sales of $8.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will report full year sales of $23.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.77 million to $25.12 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $22.23 million, with estimates ranging from $17.05 million to $27.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 52.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities lowered shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

CHMI stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.93. The company had a trading volume of 203,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,058. The firm has a market cap of $159.90 million, a PE ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.19. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $10.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.09%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is 385.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 2.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 919,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,062,000 after purchasing an additional 18,483 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 1.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 295,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 8,495 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,335,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 78.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 64,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.42% of the company’s stock.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

