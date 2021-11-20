5,427 Shares in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Acquired by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in DigitalOcean by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,597,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,406,000 after buying an additional 882,112 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in DigitalOcean by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,456,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,973,000 after buying an additional 600,653 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DigitalOcean by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,427,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,330,000 after buying an additional 307,255 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in DigitalOcean by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,005,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,877,000 after buying an additional 157,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in DigitalOcean by 2,882.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 894,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,737,000 after buying an additional 864,719 shares in the last quarter. 30.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 23,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.28, for a total value of $1,370,079.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,030,684.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 4,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.83, for a total value of $626,937.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,151 shares of company stock worth $19,317,347 over the last three months.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on DigitalOcean from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities increased their price target on DigitalOcean from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised DigitalOcean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.10.

DOCN opened at $128.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.11 and a 200-day moving average of $65.82. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $133.40.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $111.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. DigitalOcean’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

