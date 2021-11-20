5,980 Shares in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Acquired by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FPE. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 50.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 64,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 21,540 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 95.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 37,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 18,465 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 43,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 13,790 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $20.40 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $19.84 and a twelve month high of $20.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.55.

