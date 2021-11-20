$62.25 Million in Sales Expected for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) will report sales of $62.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Veracyte’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $59.10 million to $65.70 million. Veracyte posted sales of $34.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full-year sales of $213.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $205.00 million to $218.28 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $275.84 million, with estimates ranging from $262.00 million to $295.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Veracyte.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 39.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VCYT. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Veracyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Veracyte from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veracyte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

Shares of VCYT traded up $3.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.30. 1,298,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,848. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.84 and a 200-day moving average of $42.98. Veracyte has a 52 week low of $32.87 and a 52 week high of $86.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.63 and a beta of 0.78.

In other news, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32,978.71, for a total transaction of $145,106,324.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $95,057.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,431 shares of company stock worth $145,965,291. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Veracyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Veracyte by 21.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Veracyte in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Veracyte by 10.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Veracyte by 100.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

