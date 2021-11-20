6,624 Shares in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Purchased by Threadgill Financial LLC

Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 6,624 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 94.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 201.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $215.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.92, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.31. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.37 and a 1-year high of $237.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.89.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. Five Below had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The firm had revenue of $646.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on FIVE. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $265.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Five Below presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.95.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

