68,321 Shares in KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Purchased by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 68,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the second quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the second quarter valued at approximately $414,000. 38.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KNBE stock opened at $23.60 on Friday. KnowBe4, Inc. has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $36.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.04.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $64.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.28 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that KnowBe4, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KNBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KnowBe4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KnowBe4 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KnowBe4 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,538,246 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $38,025,441.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 11,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $314,160.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,736,283 shares of company stock worth $42,721,955.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

