$69.14 Million in Sales Expected for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) will announce sales of $69.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $61.90 million to $76.37 million. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance reported sales of $64.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will report full-year sales of $283.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $268.30 million to $298.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $284.55 million, with estimates ranging from $259.30 million to $309.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 80.15% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of ARI stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.20. 882,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,563. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.27. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $16.94. The company has a quick ratio of 66.82, a current ratio of 66.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

In other news, Director Robert A. Kasdin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $231,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,496,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,213,000 after purchasing an additional 512,404 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 220.2% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 495,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 340,436 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 517.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 290,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 243,332 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 23.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,105,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,626,000 after buying an additional 206,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the third quarter valued at about $2,631,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

