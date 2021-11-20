$730,000.00 in Sales Expected for VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) to report sales of $730,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.98 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $100,000.00. VBI Vaccines posted sales of $160,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 356.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full year sales of $1.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $700,000.00 to $2.53 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $12.98 million, with estimates ranging from $10.50 million to $15.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 39.02% and a negative net margin of 9,290.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of VBI Vaccines stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $2.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,706,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,866,003. The company has a market capitalization of $766.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.94. VBI Vaccines has a 52 week low of $2.44 and a 52 week high of $4.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.20.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,502,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,434,000 after buying an additional 138,370 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in VBI Vaccines by 6.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,896,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,116,000 after purchasing an additional 238,896 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in VBI Vaccines by 6.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,065,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 121,180 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. lifted its position in VBI Vaccines by 2.7% during the second quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,877,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in VBI Vaccines by 3.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,535,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 45,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

