$74.77 Million in Sales Expected for Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) to post sales of $74.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mack-Cali Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $81.73 million and the lowest is $67.81 million. Mack-Cali Realty posted sales of $76.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Mack-Cali Realty will report full year sales of $319.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $319.21 million to $320.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $322.43 million, with estimates ranging from $292.64 million to $352.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mack-Cali Realty.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Mack-Cali Realty from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,560,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,215,000 after purchasing an additional 50,374 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,091,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,874,000 after purchasing an additional 893,139 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,713,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,381,000 after purchasing an additional 630,582 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,704,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,229,000 after purchasing an additional 231,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,943,000 after purchasing an additional 35,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

CLI stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.04. 500,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.48. Mack-Cali Realty has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $19.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.00, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Mack-Cali Realty Company Profile

Mack-Cali Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.

