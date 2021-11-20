$74.77 Million in Sales Expected for Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) to post sales of $74.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mack-Cali Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $81.73 million and the lowest is $67.81 million. Mack-Cali Realty posted sales of $76.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.
On average, analysts expect that Mack-Cali Realty will report full year sales of $319.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $319.21 million to $320.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $322.43 million, with estimates ranging from $292.64 million to $352.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mack-Cali Realty.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Mack-Cali Realty from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.
CLI stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.04. 500,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.48. Mack-Cali Realty has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $19.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.00, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.03.
Mack-Cali Realty Company Profile
Mack-Cali Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.
Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mack-Cali Realty (CLI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Mack-Cali Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mack-Cali Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.