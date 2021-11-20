$8.48 Million in Sales Expected for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) to report $8.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.45 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.50 million. GreenPower Motor reported sales of $2.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 253.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full year sales of $28.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.10 million to $32.14 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $64.61 million, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $99.23 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GreenPower Motor.

Get GreenPower Motor alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on GP. Zacks Investment Research lowered GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. B. Riley dropped their price target on GreenPower Motor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Roth Capital lowered GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of GreenPower Motor in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GreenPower Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Shares of NASDAQ GP traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.86. 86,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,106. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.49 and a beta of 6.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.81. GreenPower Motor has a twelve month low of $12.08 and a twelve month high of $34.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in GreenPower Motor by 3,278.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 74,252 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of GreenPower Motor by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of GreenPower Motor by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,146,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,934,000 after purchasing an additional 77,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC acquired a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. 21.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: Tariff

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GreenPower Motor (GP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.