88 Energy (LON:88E) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.62

88 Energy Limited (LON:88E)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.62 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.40 ($0.02). 88 Energy shares last traded at GBX 1.48 ($0.02), with a volume of 12,300,084 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.28. The firm has a market cap of £216.01 million and a P/E ratio of -15.07.

About 88 Energy (LON:88E)

88 Energy Limited engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 59% working interest in the Icewine project, which covers an area of approximately 231,000 acres located in North Slope of Alaska, the United States. It also holds a 100% working interest in the Yukon Gold leases covering an area of approximately 15,235 acres located on the eastern border of the Central North Slope of Alaska.

