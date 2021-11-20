ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF) Short Interest Up 62.0% in October

ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 233,900 shares, a growth of 62.0% from the October 14th total of 144,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,339.0 days.

Shares of AMKYF opened at $48.50 on Friday. ABC-Mart,Inc. has a one year low of $48.18 and a one year high of $50.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.09.

ABC-Mart,Inc. Company Profile

ABC-Mart,Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of shoes, clothing, and general merchandise products for men, women, and kids in Japan. The company develops and manufactures shoes; and licenses various brands. It is also involved in the sale of owned and purchased products through ABC-MART stores.

