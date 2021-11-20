AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AbCellera Biologics Inc. is a technology company which searches, decodes and analyzes natural immune systems to find antibodies that its partners can develop into drugs to prevent and treat disease. AbCellera Biologics Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

ABCL has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbCellera Biologics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.71.

AbCellera Biologics stock opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.85. AbCellera Biologics has a twelve month low of $13.18 and a twelve month high of $71.91.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Analysts anticipate that AbCellera Biologics will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AbCellera Biologics news, CFO Andrew Booth purchased 53,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.74 per share, with a total value of $788,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Hamer sold 162,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,900,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,700,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 202.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 14,736 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. SB Management Ltd now owns 7,817,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. 32.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AbCellera Biologics (ABCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.