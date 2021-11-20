Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink raised their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Abeona Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, November 15th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.16). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ABEO. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

NASDAQ ABEO opened at $0.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average of $1.29. The company has a market cap of $75.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.40. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $3.79.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ACT Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $311,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $364,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 24.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 814,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 157,898 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 394.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 320,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 255,454 shares during the period. 27.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Edward Carr sold 29,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $30,578.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Amoroso sold 45,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $49,495.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,355 shares of company stock worth $161,858 over the last 90 days. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

