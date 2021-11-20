Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the October 14th total of 2,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 852,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:FAX remained flat at $$4.08 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,595,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,504. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $4.61.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $1,170,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 321,800.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

