Acute Angle Cloud Trading Up 31.8% This Week (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $2.09 million and $3.51 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 31.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,006.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,372.28 or 0.07409813 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $221.76 or 0.00375820 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $572.95 or 0.00970992 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.52 or 0.00085624 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $245.44 or 0.00415946 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00007213 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005509 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.88 or 0.00265862 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

