AdEx Network Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7.38 Million (ADX)

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. AdEx Network has a market capitalization of $71.05 million and $7.38 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AdEx Network coin can currently be bought for $0.54 or 0.00000952 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, AdEx Network has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00047495 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $129.50 or 0.00219467 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.62 or 0.00089173 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00011427 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

AdEx Network Profile

ADX is a coin. It was first traded on May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 139,675,820 coins and its circulating supply is 131,233,344 coins. The official website for AdEx Network is www.adex.network . AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

AdEx Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdEx Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

