Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) PT Raised to $268.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $240.00 to $268.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.94 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.65 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AAP. Bank of America lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Advance Auto Parts from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $239.89.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

NYSE:AAP opened at $230.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.29. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $142.59 and a one year high of $243.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 40.49%.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $707,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,184,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,950,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,809,000 after purchasing an additional 25,373 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.4% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,813,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,694,000 after buying an additional 53,469 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,832,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,763,000 after buying an additional 11,207 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5,500.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,190,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,758,000 after buying an additional 2,151,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.6% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,844,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,251,000 after buying an additional 11,743 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.