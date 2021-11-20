AECOM (NYSE:ACM) PT Raised to $74.00 at Credit Suisse Group

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ACM. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on AECOM from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.71.

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $73.03 on Tuesday. AECOM has a one year low of $46.61 and a one year high of $74.88. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.42, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.98.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. AECOM had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 10.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $2,055,648.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in AECOM by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,298,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $460,901,000 after purchasing an additional 159,887 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in AECOM by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,900,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,986,000 after purchasing an additional 124,979 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,641,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,787,000 after acquiring an additional 98,963 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,209,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,892,000 after acquiring an additional 14,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,184,000 after acquiring an additional 45,922 shares in the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AECOM

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

