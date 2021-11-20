Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$21.88.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Laurentian increased their price target on Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$20.00 price target (up previously from C$18.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities cut their price target on Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. National Bankshares increased their price target on Aecon Group from C$21.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Aecon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

TSE:ARE opened at C$16.94 on Friday. Aecon Group has a one year low of C$15.87 and a one year high of C$22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 15.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is 63.60%.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

