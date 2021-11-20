Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.85) Per Share

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.85) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.81). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aerovate Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.97) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.31) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.95) EPS.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26).

AVTE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen started coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Aerovate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of AVTE stock opened at $14.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.34. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $29.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVTE. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile

Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing drugs for cardiopulmonary disease. The company’s product pipeline consist AV-101. Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

