AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 68,700 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the October 14th total of 89,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AFCG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AFC Gamma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Cowen began coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of AFC Gamma in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFCG. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in AFC Gamma by 291,391.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,002,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,639,000 after buying an additional 1,002,388 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AFC Gamma during the second quarter worth $8,570,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in AFC Gamma by 119.1% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 763,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,761,000 after buying an additional 414,974 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in AFC Gamma during the second quarter worth $8,182,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AFC Gamma during the second quarter worth $8,141,000. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFCG stock opened at $23.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.21. AFC Gamma has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $25.50.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. On average, research analysts expect that AFC Gamma will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

