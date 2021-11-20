ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Short Interest Down 37.6% in October

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 37.6% from the October 14th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AGESY shares. HSBC upgraded ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Get ageas SA/NV alerts:

AGESY opened at $53.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.72 and a 200 day moving average of $53.78. ageas SA/NV has a 52-week low of $45.17 and a 52-week high of $67.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.75.

ageas SA/NV engages in the provision of life and non-life insurance, investments, and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Belgium, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The Belgium segment offers life and non-life products to private individuals and small to medium enterprises under the name of AG insurance.

Read More: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for ageas SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ageas SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.