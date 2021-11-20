Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $93.06 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) will post sales of $93.06 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $87.62 million and the highest estimate coming in at $95.80 million. Agree Realty reported sales of $71.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full year sales of $341.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $335.53 million to $344.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $418.55 million, with estimates ranging from $352.23 million to $449.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Agree Realty.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.30% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on ADC. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.53.

In other news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.35 per share, with a total value of $34,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joey Agree purchased 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.56 per share, for a total transaction of $247,945.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 30,943 shares of company stock worth $2,074,458. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 0.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 3.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 4.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 48,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ADC traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,468. Agree Realty has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $75.95. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 154.55%.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

