Aimia (TSE:AIM) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.65

Shares of Aimia Inc. (TSE:AIM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.65 and traded as high as C$4.95. Aimia shares last traded at C$4.90, with a volume of 47,646 shares traded.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Aimia from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.65. The company has a market cap of C$453.19 million and a P/E ratio of -35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 11.25 and a quick ratio of 10.87.

Aimia Inc, an investment holding company, focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

