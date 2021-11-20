Akropolis (AKRO) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $10.15 Million

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. Over the last week, Akropolis has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. One Akropolis coin can currently be bought for about $0.0316 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges. Akropolis has a total market capitalization of $110.00 million and $10.15 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00047188 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.18 or 0.00219920 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.73 or 0.00089080 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00006675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Akropolis Coin Profile

AKRO is a coin. Its genesis date was July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,481,910,214 coins. The official message board for Akropolis is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements . Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akropolis’ official website is akropolis.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Akropolis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akropolis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akropolis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

