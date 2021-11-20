Alchemix One Day Volume Reaches $12.82 Million (ALCX)

Alchemix (CURRENCY:ALCX) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 20th. During the last week, Alchemix has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. One Alchemix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $389.21 or 0.00665188 BTC on major exchanges. Alchemix has a total market cap of $324.93 million and approximately $12.82 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00048595 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.22 or 0.00220853 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006914 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.27 or 0.00089328 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Alchemix (CRYPTO:ALCX) is a coin. Its launch date was February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 1,096,953 coins and its circulating supply is 834,835 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemix using one of the exchanges listed above.

