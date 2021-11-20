Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $251.85.

Several analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Raymond James lowered Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $140.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $381.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $138.43 and a 52 week high of $280.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BABA. Camden National Bank grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 642,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $145,672,000 after acquiring an additional 306,055 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,731,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $811,269,000 after acquiring an additional 236,236 shares in the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 111,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,206,000 after acquiring an additional 48,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. 23.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

