Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Lowered to $250.00 at CLSA

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target decreased by CLSA from $273.00 to $250.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. CLSA currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BABA. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Erste Group downgraded Alibaba Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alibaba Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $251.85.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $140.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.46. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $138.43 and a 12 month high of $280.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 642,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $145,672,000 after buying an additional 306,055 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,731,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $811,269,000 after buying an additional 236,236 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 111,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,206,000 after buying an additional 48,985 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

